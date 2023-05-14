ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage walk through Karungalakudi village, an important trade route during Pandya rule

May 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the heritage walk organised by Dhan Foundation in Karungalakudi in Madurai on Sunday | Photo Credit: ma15Dhan_foundation_Heritage_walk

A walk tracing the historical aspects of Karungalakudi and neighbouring villages in Kottampatti block in Madurai district was organised by the Dhan Foundation on Sunday.

During the walk, organised in collaboration with Intach and Travel Club Madurai, the participants were taken around the ‘Karungalakudi Heritage Circuit’ that comprises Karungalakudi, Thirusunai, Tharukakudi and Chokkalingapuram villages located near the Madurai-Tiruchi Highway.

Guided by historian G. Sethuraman and renowned epigraphist and archaeologist V. Vedachalam, references to how these villages were part of an important trade route between the Chola and Pandya kingdoms, as well as the link to Thondi and Rameshwaram found in the Pandya-period inscriptions in these villages were discussed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are references to essentials such as salt, paddy, honey, pepper and sandal that have been traded along these routes in the inscription found at a temple in Piranmalai in Sivaganga district. The inscription infers that tax collected from trading these goods were used for temple purposes. The circuit has similar references in several inscriptions since it is located in the northern border of the Pandya kingdom,” said Mr Sethuraman.

Mr Vedachalam explained that the bas relief sculpture of Lord Mahavira seated on a lotus from 10th century C.E. in Karungalakudi is an important aspect. “The words ‘Achanandhi Seivitha Thirumeni’ in Vattaezhuthu (one of the oldest Tamil scripts) is found beneath the structure which refers to the Jain monk named Achanandi who sculpted it,” he said. He added a rock painting of a bull in red ochre from circa 500 B.C.E. located above a Tamil Brahmi cave is another important slice of history.

References to a community of martial arts practitioners named ‘Vaalilaar’ mentioned in an inscription from the 13th century found in Thirusunai were discussed. Mr Vedachalam noted that a system prevailed during the Pandya rule wherein the residents of villages bordering the kingdom can enjoy a tax concession and lands on the condition that they would aid the king’s army in times of war.

S. Karthikeyan, coordinator of Kottampatti Vattara Vayalaga Kootamaippu, supported by Dhan Foundation noted that only when heritage literacy was promoted among the community members and locals, were the stakeholders more inclined in preserving them. “It is also a way to boost local tourism,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US