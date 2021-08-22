Heritage walk taken to Theosophical Society

In an attempt to explore and learn about the significance of Madurai’s Theosophical Society on West perumal Maistry Street, INTACH Madurai chapter organised a short heritage walk to it from New College House on Sunday evening.

Former president of Theosophical Society R. Krishnamoorthy began the walk by explaining how the hotel at the starting point got its name. He said, “Before the 1950s, the building used to be the hostel for Madura College students. Even after the hostel was shifted, the place continued to be called as College House.”

On reaching the Theosophical Society, Mr. Krishnamoorthy pointed to the participants that the building was 120 years old. “One of the main objectives of the Theosophical society was to achieve universal brotherhood, without barriers in terms of race, creed, caste, sex or colour. In Madurai, the society was founded by the sincere efforts of S. Subramania Iyer in 1883,” he added. The Theosophical Society is also home to a library that has books on a wide variety of subjects ranging from astronomy to religion to science.

This was INTACH Madurai’s second heritage walk for the calendar year. Its convener P. Rajesh Kanna said that they would help the society in carrying out its activities.