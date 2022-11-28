Heritage walk taken out at Arittapatti

November 28, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Nature enthusiasts participated in the heritage walk organised by INTACH Madurai around Arittapatti village in Melur taluk on Sunday.

The State government recently declared Arittapatti the first biodiversity heritage site in Tamil Nadu with a view to protecting its vast ecosystem.

Madurai-based ornithologist T. Badri Narayanan said the village was surrounded by seven hillocks and was rich in water resources though there was no river running close by. He said the village housed three important raptors — Laggar Falcon, Shaheen Falcon and Bonelli’s Eagle.

A member of Arittapatti Ezhumalai Pathukappu Sangam, A. Ravichandran, elaborated on the many distinct features of the village and how a nearby hillock was protected from mining.

The participants were in for a surprise when they spotted an owl emerging from its roost on a hillock. INTACH’s co-convenor Vani C. Senguttawan and others were present.

Over 110 students from the Department of History, Lady Doak College, went on a field visit recently to learn the history, biodiversity and cultural heritage of Arittapatti. A press release said many students and professors had been engaged in research on the many aspects of the village and their importance in society.