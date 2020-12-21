Heritage tour focuses on important historical sites

Expert traces Madurai’s illustrious past by visiting hills and tanks

A two-day heritage tour organised by Friends of Heritage Sites, a collective focussed on bringing awareness of the importance of preserving heritage sites, covered important historical and archaeological spots across Madurai district.

The tour, which concluded on Sunday, was led by V. Vedachalam, former senior epigraphist, State Archaeology Department. More than 25 persons participated in the tour. They visited Sitranai and Peranai check dams and the Madakulam, Nilaiyur and Thiruvathavur tanks. Madurai was earlier known as ‘Madakulakeezh Madurai,’ as it was the primary source of water. Pandya-period inscriptions belonging to 12th Century CE could be found near the tank.

Nilaiyur tank was known as Veeranarayanakulam. It was named after Pandya king Paraanthaga Veeranarayanan (862-905 CE).

The Thiruvathavur tank is one of the oldest irrigation tanks with Pandya and Chola inscriptions. When the tank runs dry, people worship the 'Purusha Mirugam' found on top of the sluice, as there is a belief that it could bring a spell of rain.

The two check dams across the Vaigai - Sitranai and Peranai - have great historical significance. Peranai was built during the Pandya period and was renovated under the colonial rule. Inscriptions about Sitranai are found at a temple in Kuruvithurai.

Madurai was an important trade centre. As part of the tour, the participants also travelled to caves with Tamil Brahmi inscriptions at Keezhakuyilkudi, Muthupatti, Karungalakudi and Meenakshipuram (Mangulam).

The inscriptions at Mangulam date back to the 3rd century BCE. The cave at Karungalakudi has a rock art depicting a bull. A sculpture of a tirthankara can be found in the Muthupatti cave. At Keezhakuyilkudi, inscriptions dating to the 2nd century BCE can be found.