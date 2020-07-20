Heritage makeover under Smart Cities Mission under way

Madurai

The four Chithirai streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here adorn a new look, as 95% of work of replacing paver block stones with cobblestones is completed.

This is among the seven components of the heritage makeover of the city under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that the remaining work of laying cobblestones will be completed in another 10 days. “Cobblestones were chosen as they aesthetically blend along with the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple,” he said. The project has been taken up at a cost of ₹ 7.6 crore.

A total of 44 ornamental street lamp posts have also been erected on Netaji Road. This is another component under the heritage makeover being carried out with an estimated cost of ₹ 5.99 crore.

An official from the engineering wing of Madurai Corporation said that a total of 569 street lamp posts will be installed along the heritage pathway. Lights with a capacity of 120 watts and 60 watts would be installed, he said.

The heritage pathway will run for around three kilometres and will connect 14 important monuments. The pathway will start from the remains of the old fort wall near Periyar bus stand, connect Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple tank, arrival park at Jhansi Rani Park, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Pudhumandapam, Rayagopuram, Kunnathur Chathiram, Old Central Market, Vittavasal, Thermutti, Vilakkuthoon, Pathuthoon and end at Thirumalai Naicker Mahal.

The entire pathway will have paver block stones and pedestrian pathways on either side with hand railings. “Currently, paver blocks have been laid on Netaji Road and the road connecting Vilakkuthoon with Pathuthoon,” said the City Engineer.

Other components of the heritage makeover include restoration of Vilakkuthoon and Pathuthoon, building an arrival plaza at Jhansi Rani Park and construction of heritage bazaar at Kunnathur Chathiram.