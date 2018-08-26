Heritage festival comes to an end at village

Over 100 students from 12 city colleges assembled at Koilpatti village near Vickramangalam, as part of Dhan Academy’s seventh annual heritage festival on Saturday.

The students were exposed to an authentic rural experience as they viewed an exhibition of unique village artefacts, medicinal plants and food. Residents of the village conducted the heritage festival and performed song and dance concerts for the students.

The day started with a heritage walk from Vickramangalam to Koilpatti with stopovers at historic temples. The students then took part in two competitions aimed at digging into their roots. Groups of three had to perform traditional folklore and present entertaining street plays. Students from Vivekananda College performed traditional gymnastics, also known as ‘Mallar Kambam,’ while those from Senthamarai College of Arts and Science performed Kolattam at the local temple.

A book, ‘Vickaramangala – Vickiramasolapuram History and Culture,’ written by archaeologist V. Vedachalam about Koilpatti captured the essence, tradition and cultural activities in the village. It was released and distributed to the participants and villagers.

The festival’s prize distribution ceremony concluded with Vivekananda College winning the rolling shield. The valedictory function was presided over by Lily Balasingh, Head, Department of History, Lady Doak College; Arul Maran, Professor, Vivekananda College, and M. P. Vasimalai, Executive Director, DHAN Foundation. All the speakers reiterated the importance of bridging the gap between rural and urban cultures.