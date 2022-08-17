Heritage cum herbal garden

Srikrishna L 2193
August 17, 2022 20:37 IST

PERIYAKULAM

The Horticultural College and Research Institute here has established an innovative heritage cum herbal garden to conserve the natural ecosystem and biodiversity.

Inaugurating the garden here on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said that it would benefit farmers, researchers, medicinal practitioners and students.

Explaining the cure for human diseases through medicinal plants, she said there were about 70,000 species known to have medicinal values.

She said medicinal plants found in the wild and forest sources which contribute 90% of raw materials for the production of herbal medicines. The key threats of herbal plants are over harvesting, destructive collection, climate change and genetic erosion.

For augmentation of medicinal plants, a Heritage Herbal Garden is established at Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, on 3.5 acres with 480 commercial and traditional plants species comprising seven different components which include primary health care plants.

Besides, she launched an unique concept on “Medicinal tree Arboretum” consisting of 75 medicinal trees on the eve of 75th Independence Day for the remembrance of freedom fighters of our nation. In addition, the Hexagonal Glasshouse Conservatory for Indian and exotic cactus and succulent plants was also opened for the research programme under landscape architecture.

The Horticulture College & Research Institute Dean J. Rajangam highlighted that in xerophytic conservatory totally 180 xerophytic ornamental plants are conserved with the future vision to help farmers, stakeholders, traders, scientists and students as a whole demonstration unit. The garden will be the conservation centre for threatened plants and other valuable plant genetic resources. The Floriculture and Landscape Architecture Department Head S. Muthulakshmi proposed a vote of thanks.

