Here is a book on what people always wanted to know about transgenders

To clear misconceptions surrounding the lives of transgenders, Transgender Resource centre based in Madurai launched a book, ‘Transgender Demystified: 109 FAQs for Understanding,’ here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

One gets an understanding of the lives of the transgenders with regard to aspects like their biological makeup, legal protection, livelihood, among others, said Priya Babu of Transgender Resource Centre.

People always view transgenders as a mystic character due to their own faulty or insufficient understanding about the community, which results in discrimination and violence against the people, she added. “Through a six-month-long study based on various questions and conversations carried on with public, students, academicians, we have compiled 109 questions with answers,” Ms. Babu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book which was written by Mahalakshmi Raghavan was released in the pride month to recognise the academic aspect of understanding the transgender community, she added.

“Throughout the world, people celebrate June as pride month, and with a view to ensuring a better understanding of the community among the public , we took this initiative,” Ms. Babu said.

Ms. Babu recounted the book Vaadamalli by Su, Samuthiram, which she said was the first book in the country to be written about the transgender community.

To remember the writer of the novel, a short story competition was conducted in his name, for which Ms. Babu said they received about 100 short stories from Tamil Nadu and even other countries such as Germany and Malaysia.

In addition to this, exhibition and sales of paintings and drawings of transgender people were carried out on the sidelines of the launch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.