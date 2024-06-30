GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here is a book on what people always wanted to know about transgenders

Published - June 30, 2024 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A book, Transwomen Demystified, being released at a function organised by Transgender Resource Centre in Madurai on Sunday.

A book, Transwomen Demystified, being released at a function organised by Transgender Resource Centre in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

To clear misconceptions surrounding the lives of transgenders, Transgender Resource centre based in Madurai launched a book, ‘Transgender Demystified: 109 FAQs for Understanding,’ here on Sunday.  

One gets an understanding of the lives of the transgenders with regard to aspects like their biological makeup, legal protection, livelihood, among others, said Priya Babu of Transgender Resource Centre.  

People always view transgenders as a mystic character due to their own faulty or insufficient understanding about the community, which results in discrimination and violence against the people, she added. “Through a six-month-long study based on various questions and conversations carried on with public, students, academicians, we have compiled 109 questions with answers,” Ms. Babu said.  

The book which was written by Mahalakshmi Raghavan was released in the pride month to recognise the academic aspect of understanding the transgender community, she added.  

“Throughout the world, people celebrate June as pride month, and with a view to ensuring a better understanding of the community among the public , we took this initiative,” Ms. Babu said.  

Ms. Babu recounted the book Vaadamalli by Su, Samuthiram, which she said was the first book in the country to be written about the transgender community. 

To remember the writer of the novel, a short story competition was conducted in his name, for which Ms. Babu said they received about 100 short stories from Tamil Nadu and even other countries such as Germany and Malaysia.  

In addition to this, exhibition and sales of paintings and drawings of transgender people were carried out on the sidelines of the launch.

