Helplines set up in Virudhunagar Collectorate to guide Plus Two students for their higher studies

Virudhunagar district adminsitration has opened an office at the Collectorate to provide suggestions and clarify the doubts for students who have passed out of Plus Two on choosing courses for their higher studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students can come in person to the office and get all their doubts clarified, the Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, said in a statement.

Besides, they can call the office numbers and get information on higher studies over 80729-18467; 75985-10114; 88389-45343 and 95970-69842.

Students can also get those information by call the helpline provided for respective blocks.

Aruppukottai - 87542-71045; Kariyapatti - 97895-60011; Narikudi - 94885-01938; Rajapalayam - 97883-96946; Sattur - 70107-62308; Sivakasi - 95002-05414; Srivilliputtur 82208-46444; Tiruchuli - 99447-62424; Vembakottai - 94436-69462 and Virudhunagar - 94889-88222.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.