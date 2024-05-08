ADVERTISEMENT

Helplines set up in Virudhunagar Collectorate to guide Plus Two students for their higher studies

Published - May 08, 2024 06:30 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district adminsitration has opened an office at the Collectorate to provide suggestions and clarify the doubts for students who have passed out of Plus Two on choosing courses for their higher studies.

The students can come in person to the office and get all their doubts clarified, the Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, said in a statement.

Besides, they can call the office numbers and get information on higher studies over 80729-18467; 75985-10114; 88389-45343 and 95970-69842.

Students can also get those information by call the helpline provided for respective blocks.

Aruppukottai - 87542-71045; Kariyapatti - 97895-60011; Narikudi - 94885-01938; Rajapalayam - 97883-96946; Sattur - 70107-62308; Sivakasi - 95002-05414; Srivilliputtur 82208-46444; Tiruchuli - 99447-62424; Vembakottai - 94436-69462 and Virudhunagar - 94889-88222.

