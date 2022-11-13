Helpline to redress civic concerns successful in Palani municipality

PALANI As part of rejuvenating its grievances redressal mechanism, the Palani Municipality recently launched a civic helpline number which has proven to be beneficial to both residents and municipal officials.

The complaints received on Whatsapp number 82488 11971 would be resolved within 24 hours, said Municipal Health Officer R. Manojkumar.

“Within a week of its launch, we have received around 180 complaints of which more than 90% have been redressed which lies within the scope of the health wing,” he noted. The credit goes to the swift response and measures taken by the three teams comprising supervisors, sanitary inspectors and workers of a rapid response team.

The common issues that were flagged by residents were water-logging, irregularities in garbage collection and clogged drainage channels, especially in Sathya Nagar, Indra Nagar, Lakshmipuram and Kottaimettu Street among others.

“During the weekly review meetings, the cause for the issues are analysed and steps are taken to prevent them from recurring which include shuffling of conservancy workers. For messages received outside our scope, a reply directing the resident to the official concerned is also being sent to ensure overall redressal,” said Mr. Manojkumar.

The MHO noted that 53.3 km of drainage channels were desilted during the past three months using earthmovers. “This has been expedited during the redressal process of the helpline. For narrow streets in residential areas, a team of 12 members, equipped with safety gears, are engaged in desilting channels. They clear at least 2 km per day and collect 2 tonne of silt. We are in fact clearing silt accumulated over a period of 15 years,” he added.

The desilting has helped largely in reducing water-logging in arterial roads and residential areas, the official said. He added that the current number of dengue cases is nil, which is the fruit of the strict routine followed by the team of Domestic Breeding Checkers who cover 300 houses per week.

Municipal Commissioner R. Kamala said that the complaints have reduced comparatively but there is still a long way to go. “The best part of the helpline is the reward through ‘thank you’ messages we receive since the issues are redressed swiftly just like we aimed to. It is a boost to keep working towards a cleaner Municipality,” she said.