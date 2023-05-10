ADVERTISEMENT

Helpline offers counselling to distressed Class XII students

May 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the Class XII board examinations results having been announced, volunteers of ‘Speak2us,’ a Madurai-based mental health helpline, have geared up to offer counselling to the students.

The helpline functions with a core team of 33 volunteers who are trained in giving counsel to those who are undergoing a range of psycho-social distress. The helpline is one of the initiatives of the M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation.

K. Srividhya, Quality Monitor at Speak2us, said 36 more trained volunteers were inducted last month to take up counselling. “Though we have been receiving calls even before the start of the board examinations, the mental state of students and parents will be completely different now,” she said.

Fear of the future and many unsettling thoughts might cloud the minds of students and their parents. During these times, both students and their parents should be willing to take help when things get overwhelming. “Giving psychological first-aid is what we do. While a few get better with the non-judgemental listening space and the support that we provide, a few might need referral to counsellors. For such people, counselling is also given,” she said.

Those in need of help can contact 93754 93754. The helpline is available on all days between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

