Helpline numbers

THENI

Collector S. Pallavi Baldev said that a total of 13 differently abled persons were being provided free lunch at their homes through volunteers in a bid to ensure that they get proper meals during times of COVID-19.

In a press release, the Collector said that a community kitchen is providing them meals from the State Government and efforts are on to ensure more people can be served. People who are physically and visually challenged and hearing impaired can reach out to the district administration in times of need and distress.

For those with speech and hearing impairments, can contact 9700799993 as the facility also allows for communicating through sign language via video call. Those who are physically challenged can call the toll-free 18004250111 to state their needs.

Others who require radiation therapy and dialysis can contact 108 and 104 for ambulances and workers of the Chief Minister's Health Insurance scheme through 18004253993, their helpline number.

Others who are undergoing mental distress and those who are differently abled, can call the helpline number of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) through 08046110007.