Helpline numbers to tip-off police about drug peddlers in Madurai city

S Sundar
August 28, 2022 20:27 IST

Madurai City Police have set up new police helpline for people to alert the police about illicit sale of narcotics substances and banned tobacco goods near educational institutions.

In a statement, Madurai City Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar said that people can tip-off the police about those selling ganja and other intoxicants near schools and colleges in order to enslave students to drugs and tobacco products.

They can call 0452-252-0760 and 83000-21100 or send SMS or message through WhatsApp.

The Commissioner said that 274.137 kg of ganja was seized and 248 accused booked in the current year.

While 137 ganja peddlers were bound over with promise of good conduct, four of them were detained under Goondas Act.

Similarly, a medical shop was sealed for having sold prescribed drugs illegally for intoxication.

Around 67 lakh worth movable properties of 68 ganja peddlers were seized and in eight cases immovable properties were identified for seizure.

The police have also conducted 666 awareness programmes among students of schols and colleges.

Meanwhile, the City Police on Sunday seized 300 kgs of gutka illegally stocked in a private travels office in South Veli Street and arrested four persons in this connection. The police are on the lookout for two more persons.

