Helping hands are not afar

Elderly man experiences humane acts at a polling station

An elderly man, I. Muthiah, 73, walked with great difficulty into the Government Girl’s Higher Secondary School at Tiruthangal to discharge his democratic duty on the polling day.

However, his fragile body did not match his mental determination. After having walked for more than 200 steps with the aid of a stick on a cloudy but sultry afternoon, the man stopped on the middle of the ground.

He could not walk any more.

When enquired, the old man said he was tired and could not walk any more. “I had undergone a surgery four months back. The police outside the school refused to allow my car,” he said. He was also not offered the wheel-chair.

However, an ex-serviceman, who was on special duty, came to his help. But he could not find a wheel-chair on the school premises. By then, a young police constable who was on bandobust duty rushed to the elderly man and carried him to the booth.

After he cast his vote, he carried him back outside the booth and made him sit comfortably on the verandah.

The ex-serviceman walked up to the entrance and made a request to the police personnel to allow Mr. Muthiah’s car inside. Even as his car entered the school, one of the Government employee who was issuing booth slips successfully located a wheel-chair from one of the booths.

“We have only one wheel-chair for all the 13 booths in both the boy’s and girl’s schools (adjacent buildings) on the same premises,” he said.

Earlier, another elderly woman had to be given support by two men for her to climb down four steep steps and walk towards the entrance.

Lack of awareness among the polling staff on what necessitated the provision of wheel-chair at polling stations defeated the very purpose of having it.