Helpdesk launched at GRH to assist people interested in gender affirmation surgery

Transgender Resource Centre, joining hands with Omega Forum for Social Impact of Omega Healthcare, has launched a trans health project named ‘Vadivam’ in Madurai on Friday.

As part of the project, a booklet on guidelines to help people in gender affirmation surgery and a helpdesk at Government Rajaji Hospital to guide people interested in the surgery were introduced.

Priya Babu of the Transgender Resource Centre, speaking on the hardships faced by transgender people in getting their gender affirmed through surgery, said the stereotypes around the community still prevailed even in this information age.

As a result, the transgender people interested in the surgery could not get proper advice from either the doctors or from health workers. To address the disconnect between the transgender community and the health workers, the kiosk and the guidelines booklet would be of immense help, she said.

These measures are aimed at mitigating the sufferings of the transgender community who go through many hardships.

To ensure access to equitable healthcare to all was the motive for setting up the helpdesk, said Sunanda Rangarajan, CEO, Omega Forum for Social Impact. “Not all can afford the gender affirmation surgery in a private clinic. So many in tier 2, tier 3 cities and rural areas visit the government hospitals. But, to their disappointment, owing to the ill-treatment they receive at the hospital, they often step back from the procedure,” she added.

To bridge the gap between the transgender community and the health services, sensitisation programmes would be conducted for both the doctors and health workers, Ms. Sunanda said.

Starting from getting the forms filled in at the Out Patients section in GRH to meeting the Endocrinologist, Psychiatrist, Gynaecologist, Urologist, at the hospital, the volunteers who would be present at the helpdesk once a week will assist them all the way, she said.

“These are initiatives that will calm their mind as they would already be going through a lot physically,” Ms. Sunanda said.

