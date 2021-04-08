Extending a helping hand in time

THOOTHUKUDI

08 April 2021 20:11 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj’s timely assistance to a grievously injured persons in a road accident near here saved their life on Thursday.

When he was returning to the Collectorate along the Tiruchendur Highway on Thursday, he asked his driver to stop the car on seeing a crowd looking at someone lying on the road. When he got down from the vehicle, he saw two persons lying on the ground with multiple injuries and bruises, apparently caused in a road accident.

Though some of the people in the crowd were videographing the victims, who were under the influence of alcohol, none helped. On seeing the Collector, the crowd gave way for him.

With the help of his gunman and the personal assistant, he shifted the two persons to his official vehicle. The car sped away to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

“Even before the Collector’s car arrived at the hospital, he had apparently spoken to Dean, TKMCH, Revathi Balan, his Professor in Tirunelveli Medical College, about the accident victims he was bringing in. We were ready to receive the patients to admit them in the accident and trauma care unit. The Collector, after examining the condition of one of the victims even as they were being brought to the hospital, asked the doctors to go in for surgery, if it was required,” said sources in the TKMCH.