Help us get back jewellery pledged with cooperative society: farmers

November 30, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Farmers urged the Collector J. Meganath Reddy to intervene and help retrieve the jewellery pledged with cooperative societies during the monthly grievance meeting held here on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced that it would help return of jewellery pledged (below 40 grams) with cooperative societies back to farmers under a special waiver scheme. Though hundreds of farmers had benefited, there were still complaints from a section of farmers.

Officials from the society explained the steps taken by them and the Collector promised to look into the issue.

Some farmers urged the forest officials to help them protect their crops from wild animals. The Collector said that a tripartite meeting would be arranged soon. Preventive measures would be evolved, he said.

With the cultivation of paddy being enhanced, a majority of farmers demanded steps to increase the number of Direct Purchase Centres. The Civil Supplies Corporation officials were told to take stock of the requirement and examine modalities.

The district has a total of 84,399 farmers seeking financial assistance from the PM Kisan Fund. So far, checks were done on 55,000 beneficiaries for whom funds were transferred directly to their bank accounts, the officials said.

The Collector congratulated the Tirutangal Primary Cooperative Society, which was adjudged as the best society by the Tamil Nadu government.

Tanks maintained by the PWD and Rural Development departments required a fresh drive to evict encroachments.

Fertilizer outlets, both societies and private vendors, had adequate stock and the Collector said that complaints can be made to the officials concerned for action.