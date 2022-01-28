Helpdesks created in taluk, urban local body offices

Police personnel checking a visitor to the corporation office in Thoothukudi on Friday.

28 January 2022 19:09 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Helpdesks have been created in all urban local body offices across the district to facilitate hassle-free filing of nomination, District Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

After the all-party meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday ahead of the urban civic polls to explain to them about the implementation of model code of conduct, Dr. Senthil Raj said separate counters with assistants had been created in all Taluk, Municipal and Corporation offices for addressing any electoral roll-related queries. Anyone who wishes to correct the name or enroll the name in the electoral roll can do so till the last date of filing of nomination (February 4) and it will get carried out in the supplementary roll.

Advertising

Advertising

Another person has been seated in Corporation and all municipal and town panchayat offices to issue nomination forms to the candidates.

A dedicated person has been appointed in the Corporation and municipal and town panchayat offices to issue ‘No due certificate’ (for clearing professional tax, water tax, property tax and any other dues payable to the local bodies), which is mandatory for filing the nomination.

In the meeting held with the representatives of political parties, Dr. Senthil Raj said neither the candidates nor their supporters should indulge anything during electioneering to vitiate communal harmony and desist from doing anything that could trigger caste or religious hatred between different groups. Places of worship should not be used for election campaign. Discussion on the private life of anyone should be strictly avoided from poll campaign.

“The election campaign should be based only on poll promises or the past performance,” the Collector said.

None would be allowed to disrupt the permitted election campaign of political opponents and burning of effigies of political leaders would attract punitive legal action. Poll graffiti should not be written on the walls of private buildings without permission writing from the rightful owner of the properties.

“We seek the cooperation of all political parties for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming urban civic polls,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and District Revenue Officer Kannabiraan participated.