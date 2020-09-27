Help desk set up in DPO

Madurai

27 September 2020 18:45 IST

Maduai rural district police have set up a help desk at the District Police Office to clear the doubts of job aspirants who want to upload their online application for the recruitment to the post of grade II police constable.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board had announced that the submission of applications would be accepted through online mode on www.tnusrbonline.org. Applications in any other mode would not be accepted.

Advertising

Advertising

The help desk, headed by a Sub-Inspector of Police, would function between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. till October 26. Applicants could also clear their doubts over phone on 77088 06111.

Ramanathapuram

Superintendent of Police E. Karthik opened the help desk at the Ramanathapuram DPO. It would function between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pnone 04567 232243.

The new SP has introduced a new mobile number, 87782 47265. People can call the police and report on illegal activities, sand smuggling, sale of narcotics substances and other confidential information and air their grievances. The details of those giving alerts would be kept confidential, the SP said.