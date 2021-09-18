Help desk launched to assist students on education loans

Madurai

To help students get education loans without any hassles, the Collectorate has launched a help desk which will attend to phone queries from students. Students can dial 93630 05523 to make their queries.

After Collector S Aneesh Sekhar and MP Su. Venkatesan announced in August that efforts will be made to provide educational loans to students, banks were instructed to not reject such loans without a valid reason. Special awareness sessions on educational loans were also conducted for students who had finished Class XII this year, in the beginning of this month.

As a next step, the help desk with an exclusive phone number has been launched in the M-section of the Collectorate, to assist students via phone call or WhatsApp. Collector S Aneesh Sekhar told The Hindu, “We are continuously evaluating the banks’ vis-a-vis educational loans. It will be reviewed in an upcoming meeting. Students can clear their doubts on educational loans at the help desk which will be manned by three or four trained staff. If students route their complaints or grievances regarding the banks through this number, they will be escalated to me and the Lead Bank Manager of the district.”

Students can also mail their queries to maduraieducationalloan@gmail.com.