Help desk and CCTV cameras to be installed at containment zones

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, who inspected the containment zones in the city on Friday, ordered the officials to install CCTV cameras and set up a help desk in each containment zone.

There are seven containment zones within the city - Melamadai, Narimedu, P and T Nagar, Mahaboopalayam, S.V. P. Nagar in Anaiyur, Kuppu Pillai Thoppu Street and Mathichiyam.

All these containment zones, which fall within one kilometre radius from residences where COVID-19 positive cases were residing, are barricaded and completely cordoned off.

A corporation official said that the decision for installing CCTV cameras was announced after the Commissioner noticed people crowding outside their homes during the inspection.

“A help desk is also set up at each of the containment zones, where designated corporation officials and volunteers would be present. The residents can contact them in case they need any help. These steps were taken to ensure that residents stay indoors,” he said.

The Commissioner monitored the distribution of ‘kabasura kudineer,’ a Siddha drug, at the containment zones. He inspected the functioning of a mobile ATM deployed by State Bank of India in Ansari Nagar of Mahaboopalayam, also a containment zone. He instructed officials to regularly disinfect the machine, after every time a resident withdraws cash.

Corporation officials said pamphlets, which have details of shops that will deliver products at homes, have been distributed to all residents in the containment zone.

Regular disinfection is also being undertaken at these zones, the officials said.