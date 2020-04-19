Help centres for farmers

Virudhunagar

Department of Agriculture has taken up various steps to ensure uninterrupted activities of farmers and farm hands.

If they faced any inconvenience, they could approach officials of nearby agricultural extension centres, Assistant Agricultural Officer, Agricultural Officer, Assistant Director (Agriculture) in person or through phone to get their problems solved, said Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector Sankar S. Narayanan.

People can call Assistant Directors (Agriculture) — Rajapalayam – 94883-00459; Srivilliputtur- 99941-31049 and Watrap- 82480-41337.

Other ADs — Sattur- 94420-56696; Sivakasi – 94425-05439 and Vembakottai – 94869-77893.

People can also call ADs: Virudhunagar – 94433-05902; Aruppukottai – 94431-48716 and

Kariyapatti- 94862-68234.

Mr. Narayanan said that farmers who were member of Farmers’ Producers Companies had been taking up varied activities during the lockdown like supplying vegetables, fruits and grocery items. Besides, the companies were using the agricultural equipment for agri-based works and their sprayers for disinfection in public places like government hospitals, primary health centres, and other buildings. They were involved in milk sale, cattle fodder sale, distribution of kabasura kudineer and manufacturing of face masks.