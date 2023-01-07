Helmet must for bike rider, pillion rider, says Commissioner of Police

January 07, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Tirunelveli

As more than 40% of the bike riders in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai do not wear helmet even though it is a punishable offense with fine, City Police Commissioner S. Rajendran has made it clear that the rider and pillion riders of two-wheelers must wear the headgear. In a statement, Mr. Rajendran said 91 people were killed in road accidents in Tirunelveli in 2022. Of this, 54 bike riders lost their lives as they did not wear helmet even though the police are organising awareness programmes in sustained fashion regarding this. Hence, the bike riders including the pillion riders should wear the helmet without fail to save themselves in the event of mishaps and avoid fine, Mr. Rajendran said adding that awareness programmes by the police would continue.