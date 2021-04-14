Labourer held

TIRUNELVELI

14 April 2021 21:24 IST

The Nanguneri All Women Police have arrested a labourer for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. The police said the victim, along with her parents, had gone to a temple festival near Moolaikkaraipatti on Monday night. Labourer Sudalaimani, 30, of Achchampaadu near Moolaikkaraipatti, who had come to the temple festival, took the girl to the nearby forest area and sexually abused her. After the girl told her parents, they filed a complaint with Nanguneri All Women Police, who arrested Sudalaimani on Wednesday.

