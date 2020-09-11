Two held on graft charge

Sankaran, 35, Sub-Inspector of Survey, and Suryanarayanan, 59, Field Assistant, of Survey Department in Aruppukottai Municipal Office, were arrested on charge of demanding and accepting bribe from A. Chinnamuthu here on Friday.
A team of sleuths from Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, led by Virudhunagar Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Karuppiah, laid a trap and arrested the duo. Chinnamuthu applied for name transfer of patta for a few residential plots had bought and made an online application on August 28. The application should be first cleared by officials of the Survey Department as the land was located in municipal limits Though the Tahsildar would issue the patta.
When Chinnamuthu approached Sankaran as the application was pending with him, he demanded ₹ 3000 each for nine plots as bribe to clear his application. Chinnamuthu refused. Later, Sankaran and Suryanarayanan, agreed to clear five plots but were firm with their demand for ₹3,000 for each plot. On receipt of a complaint, DVAC unit registered a case and laid a trap for the duo at the municipal office on Friday. Both of them were arrested.
