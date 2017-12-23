59 held for protest against eviction of shops

As many as 59 persons, including 15 women, courted arrest while blocking access to the Sannathi Street at Tiruchendur in the district on Saturday in protest against eviction of shops that were said to be encroached nearby Girivala Praharam of Subramaniyaswamy temple.

Tension prevailed for some time after the eviction drive began as several traders took to the street demanding the authorities to stop it.

The traders quarrelled with revenue and police officials saying that their livelihoods would be affected. Traffic was affected for about an hour. Meanwhile, traders including Sudhakar (39) and Karthik (28), climbed a cell phone tower urging officials to stop the eviction drive.

They remained in the tower for about two hours and got down later, sources said. However, Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer M. Ganesh Kumar and police personnel arrived at the scene and convinced them that their grievances would be taken to the knowledge of State government.

On December 14, a woman was killed and two others were injured after the collapse of a weakened portion of Girivala Praharam ceiling. To revamp the building in the interest of devotees, the site was being demolished since Friday as per the directive from the government.

Considering the safety of traders and to remove some encroached portions, notices were served to traders of 84 shops by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments a week ago and based on this, the eviction drive was taken up.

Around 50 such shops had been evicted so far and the drive would continue, he said.