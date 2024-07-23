Hefty allocations to A.P., Bihar to ensure, extend life of Modi govt.: TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said the Union Budget was meant just for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar for ensuring and extending the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after paying floral tributes to the victims of Tamirabharani tragedy, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, “Since the Modi-led government has once again refused to allocate funds for the pending and the proposed development projects of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should mobilise the people of the State against this stepmotherly treatment and gross injustice.”

He said the Budget, while ignoring the welfare of Opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and Telengana by not allocating any funds to them, had earmarked thousands of crores of rupees for A.P. and Bihar. Since the BJP-led Union government’s ‘fate’ had to be determined by the Chief Ministers of A.P. and Bihar, the unprecedented allocation of funds to these two States had been made.

“Since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Mr. Modi have refused to allocate funds in the Budget to the States which refused to vote for them, these States will never accept and support the fascist forces at any point of time,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, recalling that the Modi-led government had not allocated any assistance to bail out the flood and the cyclone victims of Tamil Nadu in the past.

He also pointed out that Ms. Sitharaman had copied several promises made in the Congress’s manifesto for the recently held Parliamentary elections. On party MP Karthik Chidambaram’s recent remarks that Congress Ministers should figure in the State Cabinet after the 2026 Assembly polls, the TNCC president said, “It will be decided by Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge.”

