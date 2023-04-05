Heavy vehicles now restricted to enter Thoothukudi during ‘peak hours’

April 05, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With the uncontrolled movement of heavy cargo vehicles causing serious traffic snarl in the town, a meeting held here on Tuesday has decided to enforce restrictions on entry of cargo vehicles into the town during the day.

As per the decision taken in the meeting chaired by Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the town between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Since all arterial roads in Thoothukudi are very narrow and the remaining stretches have further been constricted by the encroachers, the available space has to be shared for parking and vehicle movement. When the heavy vehicles enter the town either to take or off-load the cargo, things would be worse. Consequently, heated altercations between the road-users and the heavy vehicle drivers can be seen along almost all roads everyday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the discussion chaired by Mayor Jegan Periyasamy a few days ago, Ms. Geetha convened the meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday to find out an effective solution for the perennial traffic snarl. The meeting, attended by District Collector K. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, decided not to allow the heavy vehicles into the town during ‘peak hours’.

“As per the restrictions put in place, the heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the town between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. This decision has been forwarded to the traders’ associations to make proper arrangements for loading and unloading cargo for their business,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Even though the Corporation administration, after Mr. Jegan assumed office a year ago, decided to launch an intense and sustained drive to evict encroachments in the areas under the jurisdiction of the urban civic body, no such operation has been launched so far, which is a major reason for the traffic snarl in Thoothukudi.