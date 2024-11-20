Heavy vehicles can enter Tenkasi only during specific hours

Tenkasi district police have instructed heavy vehicles to enter the town limits only during the specific hours permitted by the district administration. Violators have been warned of strict action including booking of cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was conveyed at a meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan on Monday with lorry drivers association, heavy vehicles weighing stage owners and quarry owners.

The SP said that heavy vehicles should enter Tenkasi town between 10.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and then between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. He asked them to avoid haphazard parking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any violation of time restrictions would result in legal action.

He further stated that vehicles should carry only permitted weight and any violation would lead to penalties.

No restriction would be imposed for heavy vehicles on Sundays, he added. A minimum fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on violators.

Officials from the Mines and Geology department, Revenue department and Regional Transport Authorities were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.