Heavy vehicles can enter Tenkasi only during specific hours

Updated - November 20, 2024 08:54 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Tenkasi district police have instructed heavy vehicles to enter the town limits only during the specific hours permitted by the district administration. Violators have been warned of strict action including booking of cases.

This was conveyed at a meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan on Monday with lorry drivers association, heavy vehicles weighing stage owners and quarry owners.

The SP said that heavy vehicles should enter Tenkasi town between 10.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and then between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. He asked them to avoid haphazard parking.

Any violation of time restrictions would result in legal action.

He further stated that vehicles should carry only permitted weight and any violation would lead to penalties.

No restriction would be imposed for heavy vehicles on Sundays, he added. A minimum fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on violators.

Officials from the Mines and Geology department, Revenue department and Regional Transport Authorities were present at the meeting.

