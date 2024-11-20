 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy vehicles can enter Tenkasi only during specific hours

Updated - November 20, 2024 08:54 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Tenkasi district police have instructed heavy vehicles to enter the town limits only during the specific hours permitted by the district administration. Violators have been warned of strict action including booking of cases.

This was conveyed at a meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan on Monday with lorry drivers association, heavy vehicles weighing stage owners and quarry owners.

The SP said that heavy vehicles should enter Tenkasi town between 10.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and then between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. He asked them to avoid haphazard parking.

Any violation of time restrictions would result in legal action.

He further stated that vehicles should carry only permitted weight and any violation would lead to penalties.

No restriction would be imposed for heavy vehicles on Sundays, he added. A minimum fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on violators.

Officials from the Mines and Geology department, Revenue department and Regional Transport Authorities were present at the meeting.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.