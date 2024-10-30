Heavy traffic as people throng markets for last minute Deepavali shopping

Major thoroughfares and business areas in Tirunelveli city and peripheries were packed on Wednesday as people thronged the shops ahead of Deepavali festival.

For the last two days, the city’s key locations including the railway junction and the Veinthankulam bus stand areas were jam-packed as people arrived from different destinations here to celebrate Deepavali with their families. The fireworks retail outlets, readymade garments and sweet shops were filled with people.

Likewise, many roadside vendors too had brisk sale since morning and the eatery outlets in and around the city were busy catering to the customers. As the government had declared holiday from noon, children from schools thronged the markets with their parents.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi, the Palayamkottai Road, VE Road, Bullion Bazaar Road and among others were packed in the evening ahead of the festival. Vehicles of all types had tough time criss-crossing the city from one end to another as people indulged in last minute shopping.

The flower market witnessed a brisk sale and jasmine, which was selling at ₹1,000 on Tuesday, was up by another ₹500 per kg and was being sold at ₹1,500. Likewise, other varieties too saw good demand. A majority of the people, unmindful of the high price, purchased it due to the festival.

The Government Railway Police screened the passengers at random checking whether they carried cracker boxes. On arrival, the police physically checked the belongings of a few passengers and appealed to the public to cooperate by not taking crackers while travelling by trains.

The Tirunelveli City Police had made elaborate bandobust arrangements in view of the Deepavali celebrations on Thursday.