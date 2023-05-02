ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy ran in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai

May 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai experienced 30-minute-long heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening.

The heavy rain, accompanied by severe lightning, started around 5.45 p.m. Power supply to several parts of Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli was discontinued considering the safety of the public.

Power supply to K.T.C. Nagar, Armed Reserve Force Quarters area, NGO Colony, Melapalayam and Thirumal Nagar was restored after 7.30 p.m. in a phased manner.

As a portion of the compound wall of Tamirabharani depot of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation collapsed on Tuesday evening, machinery kept in the engine maintenance room got damaged. However, no one was injured in the incident.

