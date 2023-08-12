Heavy rains lash Theni brings respite from heat

August 12, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - THENI

Heavy rains lashed the town in the evening on Friday thus bringing in much needed relief from the heat. Though many pockets in the district were known for its friendly weather, the mercury forced many people to stay indoors. Absence of a breeze in August (Adi month in Tamil) too added to the heat. The rains came as a big relief and many low lying areas were inundated. In some areas, the rain water mixed with gutter. However, the residents seemed to be not bothered since they badly required a pleasant weather.

In the neighbouring Dindigul district, a brief spell in the evening was welcome by the residents. Though it stopped within about 15 minutes, it was welcomed by the public.