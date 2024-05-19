ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall prediction in Virudhunagar; people asked to stay away from waterbodies, tourist spots

Published - May 19, 2024 12:41 pm IST - Virudhunagar

People have been asked not go to the tourists spots such as Sasthakoil, Ayyananarkoil, Shenbagathoppu, Thaniparai, Sathuragiri Sundaramahalingam temple, Pilavakkal dam, Kovilar dam, Kattazhagarkol

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K. Ganesan

People have been asked to keep away from the waterbodies and water falls in Virudhunagar district along the Western ghats following the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for May 19 and May 20 issued by Indian Metereological Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement said people should not go to the tourists spots such as Sasthakoil, Ayyananarkoil, Shenbagathoppu, Thaniparai, Sathuragiri Sundaramahalingam temple, Pilavakkal dam, Kovilar dam, Kattazhagarkol.

Similarly, they should not get into rivers and other waterbodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that separate alerts were being issued through SMS to the people about the rainfall warning, people have been asked to call the control room over 1077 in case they faced any inconvenience due to inclement weather.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rainfall

Meanwhile, only five out of the 12 rain gauge sttations in Virudhunagar district have registered rainfall. The average rainfall reported in the district in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday is 1.63 mm.

Tiruchuli recorded 9 mm of rainfall followed by Rajapalayam 6 mm. This was followed by Sivakasi 2.3 mm, Virudhunagar 2 and kovilankulam 0.3 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US