Heavy rainfall prediction in Virudhunagar; people asked to stay away from waterbodies, tourist spots

People have been asked not go to the tourists spots such as Sasthakoil, Ayyananarkoil, Shenbagathoppu, Thaniparai, Sathuragiri Sundaramahalingam temple, Pilavakkal dam, Kovilar dam, Kattazhagarkol

Published - May 19, 2024 12:41 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K. Ganesan

People have been asked to keep away from the waterbodies and water falls in Virudhunagar district along the Western ghats following the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for May 19 and May 20 issued by Indian Metereological Department.

A statement said people should not go to the tourists spots such as Sasthakoil, Ayyananarkoil, Shenbagathoppu, Thaniparai, Sathuragiri Sundaramahalingam temple, Pilavakkal dam, Kovilar dam, Kattazhagarkol.

Similarly, they should not get into rivers and other waterbodies.

Stating that separate alerts were being issued through SMS to the people about the rainfall warning, people have been asked to call the control room over 1077 in case they faced any inconvenience due to inclement weather.

Rainfall

Meanwhile, only five out of the 12 rain gauge sttations in Virudhunagar district have registered rainfall. The average rainfall reported in the district in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday is 1.63 mm.

Tiruchuli recorded 9 mm of rainfall followed by Rajapalayam 6 mm. This was followed by Sivakasi 2.3 mm, Virudhunagar 2 and kovilankulam 0.3 mm.

Related Topics

rains / weather news / weather / Tamil Nadu

