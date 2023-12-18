Heavy rainfall in Kodaikanal

December 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

Heavy rainfall was reported in various parts of Kodaikanal hills forcing the Dindigul district administration to declare holiday for schools in Kodaikanal taluk, on Monday.

The rain brought copious water to the Star lake in Kodaikanal town and also to various falls in the hilly terrain, including Silver Cascade, Bear Shola falls, Vattakanal falls, Fairy Falls and Rat Tail Falls.

Power cuts were reported in some of the villages due to the incessant rains.

Bryant Park reported 93.6 mm of rainfall followed by Kodaikanal Rose Garden 82.5 mm.

Similarly, Palani Hills also experienced heavy rainfall throughout Sunday night. Roads in Palani town were inundated disrupting normal life of the people.

Pachchaiyaru was in spate follwing the incessant rain.

Meanwhile, the dams in the foothills of Kodaikanal saw good inflow of water.

Varamanadhi dam had water to its full reservoir level of 66.57 feet was surplussing. Palaru Porunthalaiyaru had water level up to 63.52 feet (65 feet), Kuthiraiyaru 78 feet (80 feet).

Landslide on Bodimettu

Meanwhile, a series of minor landslides and falling of trees on the Bodimettu ghat road owing to heavy rainfall in Theni district disrupted movement of vehicular traffic between Kerala and Theni district on Sunday night.

As the passers-by complained of loose soil and falling of boulders on the road, officials of Tamil Nadu Highway Department closed the road between Bodimettu checkpost and Munthal checkpost at 10 p.m.

With heavy rain continuing till Monday morning, heavy equipments were deployed to remove the boulders and mud from the road.

Later, the road was opened at around 10.30 a.m.

By then, a long queue of vehicles had lined up on the road from both sides.

One of the major landslide was reported near the 11th hairpin bend, an official said.

Lot of people who were going to estate-related work in Kerala and tourists were stranded due to stoppage of vehicular movement during the night.