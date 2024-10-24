ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain with thunder in Madurai

Updated - October 24, 2024 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rain lashes K.K. Nagar in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

With the city receiving heavy rain every night for the past one week, Thursday was no exception. Heavy rain lashed many parts of Madurai city and rural areas in the late evening.

Though the rain brought much relief to scorching heat people suffered all through the day, they had the fear of inundated roads and flooding in the back of their minds.

People residing along waterbodies, especially Pandalgudi channel and Sellur tank, would not want to endure yet another flooding within a week. The officials have assured that all precautionary works had been taken and flooding will not recur in these areas.

