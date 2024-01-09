Heavy rain pounds Dindigul for four hours

January 09, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

Heavy rain lashed Dindigul on Tuesday morning that led to inundation of arterial roads and residential areas, especially Bharathipuram and Begumpur.

The city registered 90.4 mm of rainfall in a span of three hours till 10.30 a.m., said an official. What started as a drizzle since dawn, escalated to a downpour by 7.30 a.m. even as children were getting ready for school. Rainwater flooded Tiruchi Road, Main Road, Batlagundu bypass, keeping vehicle users off the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the district administration did not declare a holiday, few private primary schools did not function. Many schools reported lower turnout of students.

The campus of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Chathiram was flooded with more than one-foot depth of water. At least half of the wheels of new bicycles meant for distribution to the school students were submerged in the stagnant water.

Some of the residential areas such as Nagal Nagar and Bharathipuram were the worst affected with rainwater flooding the streets. The residents complained about sewage water mixing with rainwater flooding the streets. The water entered into few houses.

Fearing more showers in the evening, many schools alerted the parents and asked them to take home their children in the afternoon.

Collector N.M. Poongodi inspected the rain-affected areas, including the flooded rail underpass at Vedampatti.

Palani recorded 28 mm and other towns like Vedasandur, Oddanchathiram and Nilakottai also reported heavy rain in the morning.

However, the rain started to subside by noon and the district had reported an average rainfall of 39.2 cm. Palani had reported 93 mm till 2.30 p.m. while Dindigul city registered 91.8 mm.

Water started to drain from most of the areas, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.