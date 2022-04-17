Heavy rain leads to inundation of roads in Rameswaram

Rainwater stagnating ont East and South Ratha Veethis in Rameswaram on Sunday.

April 17, 2022 21:03 IST

The temple town of Rameswaram and surrounding fishermen villages such as Thangachimadam, Akkalmadam and Pamban, experienced heavy rain on Sunday.

With the last four days beginning April 14 being holidays, the town received a huge influx of visitors from far and near. On Sunday morning, widespread rain in Rameswaram resulted in heavy inundation of roads. Residents and visitors stayed indoors. There was kneedeep rainwater on the ‘radha veedhis’ around the temple.

Though the rain stopped by noon, the sky remained overcast. The rain brought relief from the scorching sun in the past few days by bringing the mercury level down to a great extent.

Ramanathapuram town also experienced rain in the evening.

The weather forecast from the Indian Meteorology Department said there will be widespread rain in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The coastal areas in southern districts and some areas along western ghats would experience heavy rain on Monday too.