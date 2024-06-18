Heavy rain lashes upper reaches of Kodaikanal

With the tourist season yet to be over, vehicles had a tough time negotiating various stretches of the Batlagundu -Kodaikanal ghat section as heavy flow of water from the hillside brought with it rubble and small rocks here on Tuesday.

In some places, vehicles had to crawl due to the strong current of water on the roads. In places like Villpatti, fog made visibility poor for drivers.

Almost all the falls in upper Kodaikanal experienced heavy flow of water. At Silver Cascade, roaring muddy water came hurtling down and only a few tourists braved the drizzle to watch the sight. Due to heavy flow in Rat Tail falls, the one which greets visitors to the hills with awe and mystery due to the sheer height and inaccessibility, the rush of water can be seen from miles away.

With all forest streams in full flow, storage in Manjalar dam touched 54 feet on Tuesday morning. (maximum permissible level is 57 feet), while Sothuparai dam recorded 124 feet (126). For the past two weeks, the two dams in Theni district are seeing copious inflow of water due to an active monsoon in the catchment areas on this side of western ghats. Last week, Sothuparai dam witnessed surplus.

Palar- Porundalar dam and Varadhamanadhi dam in Dindigul district are also reaching their maximum storage levels.

With the upper Palani hills experiencing intermittent rains for the past two weeks, farmers in Theni and Dindigul districts are happy. With water level in Athur Kamarajar dam touching 21 feet after two years (maximum level 24 feet), residents of Dindigul are assured of uninterrupted drinking water supply, say sources from the Corporation.