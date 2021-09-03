Heavy rain lashes upper Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal

03 September 2021 19:39 IST

Vehicular movement on the Kodaikanal-Palani ghat section had to be suspended for over two hours on Friday after electric wires snapped at more than three locations.

The overnight rainfall in the upper hills also led to many trees being uprooted. Tangedco and Highways officials swung into action early Friday morning and traffic had to be suspended as a safety measure in two locations.

The police said that even essential goods were stopped. Due to the weekend rush, private cars and vans too had lined up on both sides in the ghat section.

The officials, in a simultaneous operation, removed all the branches on the upper hills and restored the power supply by noon.

An official in the Municipality here said that the flow of water was very heavy at Silver Cascade falls. Tourist spots in Green Valley View and other locations were open to the visitors. Bryant Park, Rose Park and Chettiar Park too witnessed steady crowd despite the weather being chill.

Apart from this weekend, the hoteliers said that they had confirmed reservations for the next week with holiday on Sept 10 (Vinayakar Chaturthi), followed by Saturday and Sunday.

The health officials at the Kodaikanal Municipality said that vaccination drive was going on at full swing in the hill station. Apart from the screening at Silver Cascade, the residents were told to get themselves inoculated at the nearest PHC and at the Government Hospital.

Electrocuted

In a separate incident, Kalidas, 23, of J. K. Patti Kambar Street in Bodinayakkanur, Theni district, suffered 70 % burns after he came in contact with a live electric wire. Officials said that the victim was working as a temporary staff with the Tangedco and while he was on a maintenance work between Silamarathupatti and Silamalai in Bodi, the incident happened. The victim was rushed to Bodi GH and after first aid, he was moved to Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Bodi Taluk police are investigating.