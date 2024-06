Heavy rain lashes many parts of city and rural areas of Madurai

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Madurai on Wednesday evening. It led to power outages for a couple of hours in the evening in K.K. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Vandiyur, Mattuthavani, Surveyor Colony, K. Pudur, Iyer Bugalow, Moondrumavadi, Tallakulam, Goripalayam, Simmakkal, Periyar Bus Stand, Arapalayam Bus Stand, Bethaniapuram, Kalavasal, Palanganatham, Jaihindpuram, Therkuvasal, Vilakkuthoon, Kamarajar Salai, Teppakulam, Reserve Line, Oomachikulam, P and T Nagar and other areas.

Rural areas such as Alanganallur, Sholavandan, Karuppayurani, Othakadai, Silaiman and areas near Madurai airport also received good rain and faced power outage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.