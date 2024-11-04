GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes ghat section near Bodinayakkanur

Published - November 04, 2024 07:47 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Trees uprooted due to heavy rain on Periyakulam-Agamalai ghat road in Theni district being removed by workers of the State Highways Department.

Trees uprooted due to heavy rain on Periyakulam-Agamalai ghat road in Theni district being removed by workers of the State Highways Department.

With heavy rain lashing Agamalai ghat section near Bodinayakkanur taluk in Theni district since Sunday, schoolchildren had to walk from the hill station to their schools on the plains on Monday.

Agamalai panchayat has Ooradi, Oothukadu, Chokkan Alai, Kannakarai and Kuravan Kuzhi, among other habitations. Hundreds of families live here. According to the villagers, they go down to the plains either in private jeeps or on ponies through Sothuparai dam area.

With rain lashing the hill station and surrounding areas, the roads were blocked either by uprooted trees or heavy boulders that had rolled down. As a result, children had to walk for about five km to their schools, they said.

The highways authorities, on information, reached Agamalai panchayat on Monday and, after ascertaining the situation, started clearing the trees. “It is likely to take another 36-48 hours to clear the roads to restore vehiclular movement,” an official said.

The villagers said the officials should have assessed the damages earlier and taken precautionary steps. By doing so, the normal life may not have been affected so much. After Deepavali, when the schools reopened on Monday, many children had to walk due to lack of jeeps.

PWD officials said that during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Monday, Periyakulam recorded 51 mm rainfall, Bodi 34, Andipatti 16, Sothuparai 15, Veerapandi 11.2, Aranmanaipudur 9.2 mm rainfall. The water level in Sothuparai dam stood at 126.28 (maximum level 126.28 ft) with the inflow and outflow at 357.81 cusecs. The surplus water was being discharged and the public were alerted to keep away from the river as the flow of water.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.