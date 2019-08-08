Madurai

Heavy rain in Theni district, Western Ghats

Heavy water flow was witnessed in Mullai river in Uthamapalaym in Theni district on Thursday.

Heavy water flow was witnessed in Mullai river in Uthamapalaym in Theni district on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Officials warn people against getting into swelling Mullai river

THENI

As south-west monsoon intensified along the Western Ghats, rain lashed various parts of Theni district throughout Thursday.

Catchment areas of Mullaperiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 18.16 cm over the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday. According to a statement issued by PWD officials, the level in the dam stood at 116 feet in the morning. In the evening, it reached 120.45 feet.

The inflow into the dam was 15,700 cusecs. Earlier in day, the discharge was 600 cusecs. Mullai river swelled in Uthamapalayam and Veerapandi, where it changes course.

Heavy rains along the Western Ghats caused flooding in Suruli Falls, where visitors were not allowed to take bath. The district administration and Public Works Department issued a warning to people against getting into the river at different places.

The rain has brought cheers among farmers in the Cumbum Valley. “Though delayed, the monsoon has finally set in. If rain continues at this rate, we can expect water level in Mullaperiyar dam to reach 140 feet in a few days, and there will not be shortage of water for drinking and irrigation purposes,” said Kannan, district president, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 1:33:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/heavy-rain-in-theni-district-western-ghats-theni/article28917265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY