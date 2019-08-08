Heavy rain in Theni district, Western Ghats

THENI

As south-west monsoon intensified along the Western Ghats, rain lashed various parts of Theni district throughout Thursday.

Catchment areas of Mullaperiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 18.16 cm over the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday. According to a statement issued by PWD officials, the level in the dam stood at 116 feet in the morning. In the evening, it reached 120.45 feet.

The inflow into the dam was 15,700 cusecs. Earlier in day, the discharge was 600 cusecs. Mullai river swelled in Uthamapalayam and Veerapandi, where it changes course.

Heavy rains along the Western Ghats caused flooding in Suruli Falls, where visitors were not allowed to take bath. The district administration and Public Works Department issued a warning to people against getting into the river at different places.

The rain has brought cheers among farmers in the Cumbum Valley. “Though delayed, the monsoon has finally set in. If rain continues at this rate, we can expect water level in Mullaperiyar dam to reach 140 feet in a few days, and there will not be shortage of water for drinking and irrigation purposes,” said Kannan, district president, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association.