Heavy rain in Sivaganga brings down mercury level; 30 trees uprooted

June 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds brought down the mercury level in Sivaganga town and its peripheries on Sunday evening..

Though the rain was welcome, the squall brought down many trees in Pillaivayal Kaliamman Temple, Old Government Hospital, Collectorate, Aranmanaivasal and bus stand, residents said and added that an electric pole was also damaged

According to a resident living near the Collectorate, rain accompanied by strong winds had lashed the town last Sunday too. Many trees and electric poles were uprooted and low-lying areas were inundated. Tangedco officials, who switched off the power supply, restored it in phases after clearing the fallen trees and branches.

Apart from Sivaganga Town, rain lashed other areas in Manamadurai, Tirupuvanam and Illayankudi.

