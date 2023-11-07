Heavy rain in ghat areas of southern districts; Tirunelveli yet to get good spell of rain this northeast monsoon

November 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

While Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts received significant rainfall since Monday night, Tirunelveli district is still waiting for heavy downpour this northeast monsoon.

While Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram taluks had to be content with trivial precipitation, places in the Western Ghats such as Maanjolai, Naalumukku, Ooththu, Cheranmahadevi, and Ambasamudram taluks experienced good rainfall.

Even as the Papanasam and Manimuthar dams are getting good inflows, water level in the Vadakku Pachchaiyar dam near Kalakkad stands only at 9 feet against the maximum level of 49 feet because of poor rainfall in the catchment areas.

The following is the significant amount of rainfall recorded in the Tirunelveli district (in mm): Ambasamudram 60, Cheranmahadevi 75, Manimuthar 19, Nanguneri 5, Palayamkottai 10, Papanasam 9, Radhapuram and Tirunelveli 7, Servalar dam 8, Kannadiyan Channel 55, Kalakkad 18, Kodumudiyar dam 16, Moolaikkaraipatti 13, Nambiyar dam 28, Maanjolai 74, Kaakkaachi 48, Naalumukku 49 and Ooththu 31.

Thoothukudi district’s northern and north-western parts experienced good rainfall since Monday night while the district headquarters recorded only 18 mm rainfall. Northern and north-eastern parts such as Ottapidaaram, Ettaiyapuram, Kovilpatti, Kayathar and Kazhgumalai experienced good rainfall with Ottapidaaram leading with 92 mm rainfall.

The downpour has ensured decent inflow of water into the rain-fed irrigation tanks of these regions. Even though the rainfall was trivial, rainwater stagnation was reported in several parts of Thoothukudi town, which was drained by the Corporation personnel.

The following is the significant amount of rainfall recorded in the district (in mm): Thoothukudi 18, Srivaikuntam 13, Tiruchendur 26, Kaayalpattinam 24, Kulasekarapattinam 12, Saattankulam 9, Kovilpatti 76, Kazhugumalai 56, Kayathar 77, Kadambur 72, Ettaiyapuram 69, Vilaathikulam 15, Kaadalgudi 3, Vaippaar 19, Soorangudi 21, Ottapidaaram 92, Maniyaachi 16, Vedanaththam 35 and Keezha Arasadi 5.

Floods in Courtallam

In Tenkasi district, there were floods in all waterfalls in Courtallam following heavy rain on Monday. The visitors were not allowed to bathe in the waterfalls on Monday evening. After the flood subsided, the tourists were allowed to take bath in the Old Courtallam Falls, Main Falls and the Five Falls on Tuesday morning. Shencottai recorded 66 mm rainfall, Tenkasi 48, Sankarankovil 42 and Gadana Dam 58 in the district.

Several parts of Kanniyakumari district experienced heavy rain since Monday night and the catchment areas of Petchipaarai, Chittar I and II and Maambazhathuraiyar dams saw a downpour. Kothaiyar, Valliyar, Palaniyaaru and Palaiyaar rivers are swelling following the rain.

Over 2,000 irrigation tanks across the district are overflowing. Following the breach in Puththanar channel, rainwater has submerged the adjoining cultivable lands. Two houses each in Thiruvattar and Killiyoor taluks collapsed in the rain. However, no one was injured.

Following is the significant amount of rainfall recorded in the Kanniyakumari district (in mm): Petchipaarai dam 88, Perunchaani dam 7, Chittar I 93, Chittar II 122, Kaliyal 54, Kannimaar 57, Kottaaram 10, Kuzhithurai 20, Mayilaadi 5, Nagercoil 32, Puththen dam 5, Surulacode 35, Thuckalay 88, Colachel 14, Eraniel 42, Balamore 24, Maambazhathuraiyar 95, Thiruparappu 24, Kozhiporevilai 78, Adaiyaamadai 20, Kurunthancode 48, Mullanginaavilai 25, Aanaikidangu 94 and Mukkadal Dam 32.

