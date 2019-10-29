Heavy rain in Dindigul

Heavy rain lashed Dindigul in the early hours of Tuesday.

It played spoilsport as devotees, who planned to visit Abirami Ambigai Temple in the heart of the city, and others who wanted to visit Murugan Temple in view of ‘Guru Peyarchi’ and ‘Kanda Sashti’ celebrations respectively had a tough time.

Those who proceeded to the Abirami Temple were shocked to see rainwater stagnating on the road leading to the temple and emanating bad smell. Flower vendors blamed the authorities for not clearing encroachments in channels resulting in gutter overflowing on the road.

The downpour continued for close to two hours. Many low-lying areas appeared like a pond and public places like markets and bus stand were slushy.

The Kamarajar dam in Athur, the main source of drinking water for the residents, received 12 feet of water during the last 10 to 13 days. The dam, which was bone dry for the last five years, received copious water and farmers were happy. “With widespread rain in the Western Ghats, areas such as Thandikudi, Adalur, Pullaveli, Perumparai and Mangalamkombu received a good amount of rainwater, which flowed into the dam,” a PWD official said.

A similar downpour would positively improve the storage level by another 10 feet (the maximum level is 23 feet), which may meet requirements of water for irrigation and drinking purpose to a great extent.