Heavy rain causes part of Dindigul GH, court complex compound walls to collapse

The newly-constructed compound wall of the Dindigul government medical college hospital collapsed on October 21, 2022 due to rains | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Following heavy rains on Thursday night, a portion of the newly-built compound wall of the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital collapsed. No injuries were reported.

The compound wall of the Dindigul GH, is located opposite Salai Road. Dindigul GH Medical Superintendent S. R. Veeramani said no one was injured in the incident. “Repair work will be taken up soon,” he said.

Similarly, a portion of the compound wall around the combined court complex on its eastern side, also collapsed due to the rains.

The overnight rains also led to the slipping of some of the sandbags stacked near Savarikkadu, at the 13th hairpin bend on the Kodaikanal-Palani Ghat Road. However, no disruption of vehicle movement was reported in the area. The sandbags were first stacked there after a landslide occurred on September 1.

Rains lashed Dindigul from 7 p.m. on Thursday to 3 a.m. on Friday. Heavy water-logging persisted on the Palani Bypass Road and Tiruchi Road, while carriageways in Balakrishnapuram turned slushy. Temporary shops that had cropped up ahead of Deepavali near the clock tower had to vacate, and their business was affected.

The rainfall recorded in Dindigul on Thursday was 56.2 mm, while Kamatchipuram and Palani received 51 and 46 mm of rainfall respectively.

The Vedasandur Tobacco Research Station received 44.5 mm rainfall while Rose Garden in Kodaikanal received 31.2 mm and 28 mm rainfall was recorded at Bryant Park in Kodaikanal. Further, Natham, Chatrapatti and Nilakottai recorded 30 mm, 10.4 mm and 8 mm of rainfall respectively.

The total rainfall received by Dindigul district stood at 349.8 mm.