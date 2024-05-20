Heavy rain alert for Dindigul: administration releases emergency contact numbers

As the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for Dindigul district, the district administration has opened an emergency control room at the Collector office.

Following the warning, Dindigul district received a total of 319.70mm rainfall on Monday. Due to the heavy rain, the balcony portion of a house collapsed on Mydeen Pichai Street. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi after inspecting the control room, said that as a precautionary measure, the fire and rescue service department, along with other departments, was on board to act in case of any emergency.

Also, control rooms which would be operating round the clock have been arranged in all the government offices in the district.

The details of the contact numbers to reach the authorities during emergency: Dindigul Collector office: 0451-1077, 0451-2400162, 2400163, 2400164, 2400167, Dindigul West Tahsildar office: 0451-2427304, Dindidul East Tahsildar office: 0451-2471305, Natham Tahsildar office: 04544-244452, Nilakottai Tahsildar office: 94450-00581, 04543-233631, Athur Tahsildar office: 93840-94523, Palani Tahsildar office: 04545-242266, Ottanchathiram Tahsildar office: 04553-241100, Vedasandur Tahsildar office: 04451-260224, Gujiliamparai Tahsildar office: 04551-290040, Kodaikanal Tahsildar office: 04542-240243, Dindigul Corporation: 99445-70076, Palani Municipality: 73976-34377, Ottanchathiram Municipality office: 98423-70552, Kodaikanal Municipality office: 04542-241253, 84898-86639, 97860-16606.

The Collector said the calls received would be immediately forwarded to authorities and arrangements had been made to solve the issue immediately.

Theni

Periyar dam recorded 40 mm of rainfall on Monday that brought 621 cusecs of inflow to the dam on Tuesday morning.

Except for Aranmanaiputhur, all the other 12 rain gauge stations in Theni district have recorded rain in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The district has received 7.84 mm of average rainfall.

While Vaigai dam registered 16.8 mm of rainfall, Sothuparai dam had received 14 mm. The rainfall reported in other places are Tekkadi 7.4, Periyakulam 5.2, Gudalur 3.6, Shanmuganadi 3.2, Manjalar dam 3, Andipatti and Bodinaiyakannur 2.8, Veerapandi 2mm.

The level in Manjalar dam was 47 feet (57 feet) with an inflow of 94 cusecs and no discharge. Water level in Sothuparai dam 124.80 feet (126.28 feet) with an inflow of 45 cusecs, and in Shanmuganathi 30.10 feet (52.55 feet) with an inflow of 11 cusecs.

Rain in Virudhunagar district

Meanwhile, Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar recorded 60.80 mm of rainfall till 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The average rainfall in the district was 17.48 mm.

Rainfall in other places (in mm) is: Aruppukottai 30.2, Watrap 23.40, Pilavakkal 19.20, Tiruchuli 17.20, Sattur 16, Vembakottai 11.10 Virudhunagar 9.2, Rajapalayam 9, Kovilankulam 8.5, Srivilliputtur 4, Sivakasi 1.2.